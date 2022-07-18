Editors boss promises fair debate

Nation Media Group's Churchill Otieno receives the award for the Best News Website in Africa at Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sept 29, 2016. NMG shared the award with Times Media of South Africa. PHOTO | BERNARD MWINZI

Kenya Editor’s Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno has implored candidates to turn up for the presidential debate, adding the stage provides a platform for voters to analyze their leaders.

The seasoned journalist spoke on Monday during an interview on Citizen TV.

He explained that candidates should be respectful to voters by attending the debate.

There have been reports Deputy President William Ruto who is gunning for the presidency, and his running mate Rigathi Gachua will shun the debate.

“Debates are a platform for candidates to honour voters,” explained Churchill.

“This is a discussion between candidates and voters. This communication is key because they need to understand each other and have a relationship that lasts five years.”

The Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist explained a team of 400 people had been put in place to ensure the voice of candidates gets to the people in a fairly, credible, and clear manner.

He also stated that the team has been engaging with all candidates to ensure there is fair coverage.

“The editors who are running the content of the debate know that what we owe the candidates is a genuine and fair platform for them to share the ideas and have those ideas tested.”

According to the Presidential secretariat, there will be a Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday, taking place at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Karen, Nairobi.

The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya running mate Martha Wangari Karua will face off in the second tier of the debate with Deputy Presidential Debate Candidate Rigathi Gachagua of the UDA Party.

The first tier will see Deputy Presidential Debate Candidate for the Roots Party Justina Wambui Wamae debating against Ruth Mucheru Mutua, running in the Agano Party.

The debate will start from 5pm to 7pm, involving the first tier and the second tier will start from 8pm to 9:30pm.

It will be live on all the radio stations, television stations, as well as media platforms in the country.