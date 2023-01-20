Education CS Machogu briefing Ruto about KCSE results at State House

President William Ruto during a past function at his Karen residence in Nairobi. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, is currently briefing President William Ruto about the KCSE 2022 results before the official release.

It is a norm for the Education CS and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) officials to brief the Head of State about students’ performance before the release.

This comes a day after Knec announced to the public that the results would be released on Friday morning.

“Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will tomorrow, Friday, January 20th, 2023 hold a press conference at the offices of the Kenya National Examinations Council on Denis Pritt, near State House, at 8am,” Knec announced.

This will be the first KCSE results to be released under President Ruto’s leadership and the Education CS who took office late last year from his predecessor, Professor George Magoha.

Also, the President is expected to state the government’s plans to absorb KCSE students in universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs).

About 884,263 candidates sat for their exam between February 28 and April 1, 2022.

This also comes barely a month after KCPE results were released and all the candidates received their results.

During the briefing at the State House, the President asked the Education CS to release the results of all the students who sat for their KCPE, saying that all of them would be admitted to the secondary level.

In 2021 KCSE performance, a total of 30,817 students scored C plus, 39,951 Cs, 48,193 C minus, 57,849 D plus, 72,007 Ds, 93,798 D minus, and 26,578 of them attained E.

Also, it was clear that boys outshined girls in 2021 KCSE results.

Gender parity also emerged as 421,318 of the total 826,809 who sat for their exam in 2021 were males, compared to 405,559 females.

