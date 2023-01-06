Edwin Chiloba: Please stop killing gay people, Dennis Karuri cries on TikTok





Dennis Karuri, a celebrity makeup artiste, social media influencer and a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer plus (LGBTQ+) community, took to TikTok on January 5, 2023, to mourn high fashion designer Edwin Chiloba also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, who was found murdered and stuffed in a metallic box in Uasin Gishu County three days ago.

He captioned his TikTok video, “Seeking asylum is now an option more than ever” as he asked people to stop killing fellow humans who are members of the queer community.

“You guys, I honestly have no idea what happened to Edwin Chiloba, but I hope it has nothing to do with how he identifies. It’s so sad, it’s so scary. You guys have no idea. Please stop killing people (gays),” said Karuri before he descended into more tears and cut off the video. He also shared a post at the end of his video, which read, “stop killing gays, mahn.”

He also took to Instagram, where he was “chanting humanity all the way” as he added a dove at the end.

Nairobi News previously reported that several Kenyan celebrities took to social media on January 5, 2023, to mourn Edwin Chiloba, an Eldoret-based high fashion designer, an LGBTQ+ activist and a social media influencer after it was confirmed that the body of a man found murdered and stuffed in a metallic box was him.

“You have truly been a blessing, Edwin. Shine on your way, beautiful soul. I can only imagine what you went through, but your existence has left a mark.

You made a difference and I was really anticipating working with you. Death is a promotion to GLORY ❤️❤️ Go be awesome with the rest of the beautiful souls that God created,” Dennis Karuri left his message beneath Edwin Chiloba’s last post on Instagram where he had been talking about his 2022 in four minutes.

According to police reports, a pick-up truck stopped on one of the streets in Eldoret, and unidentified men unloaded the metallic box before driving off. Suspicious boda boda operators who had witnessed the scene alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and unlocked the box, only to find the decomposing body of a man said to be wearing feminine-like clothing.

He was identified as Edwin Chiloba days later. In prior reports, it was reported that Chiloba had previously been attacked for being gay but managed to escape his attackers with cuts and bruises.

