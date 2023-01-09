Edwin Chiloba’s family speaks after gruesome murder





Slain Edwin Chiloba’s family is coming to grips with the gruesome death of their son. The celebrated model and LGBTQ activist was murdered, his body dumped inside a metal box by the roadside. According to detectives, he had his eyes gouged out, with preliminary reports indicating that he died from strangulation. According to his cousin, Caustencia Tanui, the family is shocked by the killing and revelations that he was gay. Also read: Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s burial date set

“To us, he was a staunch Christian and, even as a student at St Francis High School Kimuron, he was a member of the Christian Union and an ardently prayerful person.”

Adding, “His chilling murder shocked us and even if he was gay, he deserved to live. We shall not rest until justice is served.”

Chiloba’s elder sister Melvin Faith narrated the last moments of the brother. She last saw him when he was headed to Tamasha, a popular entertainment joint on the Eldoret-Kisumu Highway, for a New Year’s Eve party. “He told me this (2023) will be his best year yet. I did not know he would be killed. I want the government to quickly investigate this. He was a boy with dreams. He used to encourage us all,” Melvin told reporters at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary on Friday, January 6, 2023. Also read: Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba shared public love messages with alleged lover Melvin had told reporters that her brother arrived at the club at around 10 pm and left shortly after 1 pm. “I chatted to him for about 20 minutes before bidding him goodbye and he left with a friend, whom I did not know,” she said amid sobs. “All I can remember is that she told me bye sis, we shall meet again. I will be missing you,” said Melvin as tears rolled down her cheeks.

A viral video has been making rounds of Chiloba—wearing the same clothes his lifeless body was found in— and some of his friends singing to the popular Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol’s ‘Live and die in Afrika’.

Detectives said Chiloba and his friend arrived at his Kimumu house at 3 pm on Monday, January 2, 2023, and a scuffle could have led to his death.