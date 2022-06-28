Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Edwin Sifuna, Bahati in Twitter beef over Mathare candidature

By Nyaboga Kiage June 28th, 2022 1 min read

Singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, who is eyeing the Mathare parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls, is involved in a war of words with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general Edwin Sifuna on Twitter.

Bahati’s candidature is under scrutiny after Sifuna announced he has stepped for incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

But Bahati, known for hits such as Adhiambo, and Fire, a song he sang alongside Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, has resisted the move.

“Sifuna is asking me to step down and has offered me a job in the next government. Who told Sifuna I wanted a job?”

 

The war of words between the two politicians turned dramatic after Sifuna mentioned Bahati’s wife’s name in a tweet.

An utterance the singer who’s been performing at Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua’s rallies did not take lightly.

 

 

It is not the first time the musician is struggling to retain his candidature in this political race.

On the other occasion, he was literally forced to shed tears at a press conference while begging President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga to allow him contest.

Bahati is a victim of political zoning within the Azimio coalition where the top leaders say they have decided to field the strongest candidate for each seat other than several candidates in a move they say gives the opponent a stronger chance of winning.

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Why murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen was forced to marry...