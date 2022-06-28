Edwin Sifuna, Bahati in Twitter beef over Mathare candidature

Musician Bahati shows off a fleet of vehicles that he will use in his campaign for the Mathare parliamentary contest. PHOTO | COURTESY

Singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, who is eyeing the Mathare parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls, is involved in a war of words with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general Edwin Sifuna on Twitter.

Bahati’s candidature is under scrutiny after Sifuna announced he has stepped for incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

But Bahati, known for hits such as Adhiambo, and Fire, a song he sang alongside Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, has resisted the move.

“Sifuna is asking me to step down and has offered me a job in the next government. Who told Sifuna I wanted a job?”

LET THIS BE CLEAR!! I Will not be intimidated, I have not Stepped Down, I will Not Step Down and on the 9th of August Mathare is Voting Out Stranger's. Watu Wa Mathare Watapigia Kura Mtoto Wa Mathare!!! — bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) June 27, 2022

The war of words between the two politicians turned dramatic after Sifuna mentioned Bahati’s wife’s name in a tweet.

Ahsante sana wana @JubileePartyK Nairobi for resolving the Mathare question for us. We now have a candidate Hio kijana ya kulia lia nitachukua apology yake kwa Diana personaly.#Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/RCQuVw8dfA — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) June 27, 2022

An utterance the singer who’s been performing at Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua’s rallies did not take lightly.

F*CK YOU MR SIFUNA. KEEP YOUR MOUTH AWAY FROM MENTIONING MY WIFE IN YOUR CHEAP POLITICS!!! HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR WOMEN. https://t.co/SKp5fP3EvX — bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) June 27, 2022

It is not the first time the musician is struggling to retain his candidature in this political race.

On the other occasion, he was literally forced to shed tears at a press conference while begging President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga to allow him contest.

Bahati is a victim of political zoning within the Azimio coalition where the top leaders say they have decided to field the strongest candidate for each seat other than several candidates in a move they say gives the opponent a stronger chance of winning.

