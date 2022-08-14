Edwin Sifuna dedicates election victory to grandmother





Edwin Sifuna has dedicated his election as Nairobi Senator to his deceased grandmother.

Sifuna, who doubles up as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general won the tight senatorial race after garnering 716,876 votes.

His closest competitor in the frame of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Margaret Wanjiku scooped 554, 091 votes.

“My kukhu (Grabdmother) passed away two days before the election, (she) wasn’t able to see me as a senator but I’ll be taking my certificate to her,” said an emotional Sifuna, who was accompanied by his better half.

Others candidates in the race were Silas Angira (Party of Democratic Unity), David Mwangi Gichuru (Safina), Abdikadir Ahmed Jamaa (Usawa kwa Wote Party), William Wahome Kabera (Democratic Party of Kenya), Julie Wanjiru Kabogo (Chama Cha Kazi) and Jacintah Wambui Kamau (Communist Party of Kenya).