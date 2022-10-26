Edwin Sifuna scoffs at Ruto’s fresh promise on Unga prices





Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has scoffed at President William Ruto’s fresh promise to bring down the price of maize flour, popularly known as Unga, by the end of 2023.

In a tweet, the vocal Sifuna, who doubles up as the secretary of the opposition’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) political outfit has also appeared to accuse the Head of State of influencing the increase in the cost of living.

“Your God-chosen President took away subsidies and Unga shot up. Then he takes away Kazi Mtaani,” wrote Sifuna

President Ruto, while speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, said he needs a year to lower the cost of Unga.

The announcement was in contrast to the President’s vow during the campaign period to lower the price of Unga within 100 days.

The President has also removed subsidies on petrol and Unga since taking over, a move that led to increase in prices by up to 30%.

President Ruto has, however, lowered the prices of fertilizer by almost 50% arguing it will motivate farmers to produce more food and hence lower the prices.

The Head of State also announced the end of the ‘Kazi Mtaani’ project terming it as “Outdated”.

He said that the youth will instead be building houses and not collecting garbage.

The President further noted that his administration will now focus on affordable housing projects where residents especially the youth will be engaged.