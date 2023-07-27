Edwin Sifuna: We have taken a break, but maandamano will be back soon

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna speaks during a function at New Kihumbuini Primary School in Kangemi on July 14, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna speaks during a function at New Kihumbuini Primary School in Kangemi on July 14, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said the anti-government protests by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition have merely taken a break and will soon resume.

Speaking on Citizen TV, the senator expressed deep sympathy for the families of those who were killed by police officers during the protests.

Senator Sifuna called for justice and reforms within law enforcement agencies to prevent a reoccurrence police brutality in the future.

Last week, Azimio la Umoja staged protests over three consecutive days across the country. The opposition coalition then announced that there would be fresh protests on Wednesday this week, but later called off the protests and instead held vigils in honour of those who lost their lives during the demos.

“We took a break from the demonstrations to mourn with the families of the victims of police brutality. It is essential for us as a nation to stand in solidarity with those affected by such tragic incidents,” Sifuna said.

However, the Senator asserted that the pause in protests does not mean the fight against police brutality has ended. Sifuna accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki of failure to accountable for police brutality. He also called for thorough investigations into violation of human rights by the National Police Service.

“Kindiki is hiding behind the police, and it’s quite shameful. We demand accountability and transparency in how the police are being used to protect certain individuals,” Sifuna said.

According to Sifuna, Azimio plans escalate their push for justice, accountability and comprehensive reforms within the National Police Service.

He also spoke about the importance of responsible and unbiased policing that upholds citizens’ rights and ensures the safety of all Kenyans.

He urged the public to join in the peaceful demonstrations, saying their collective voices will play a key role in holding the authorities accountable for any misconduct and promoting lasting change within the security sector.

Sifuna sentiments come at a time when President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga appear to be closing ranks, amid a political crisis that has seen the country rocked by deadly protests in recent times.

Signs of a possible truce emerged on Tuesday when the Head of State offered to meet Mr Odinga, hours after the opposition leader said he had no problem talking to the President.

Meanwhile, Azimio la Umoja will on Friday hold an interdenominational prayer service in Nairobi to seek divine intervention in the current political stalemate in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said similar prayer services will be held in other counties across the country.

“We will pray for the Pharaohs in government to listen to the cries of our people about the high taxes and the rising cost of living,” Mr Musyoka said.

