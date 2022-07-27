Egyptian stabbed to death in Nairobi debt dispute





An Egyptian national who had gone to collect his debt from his neighbour in Nairobi ended up being stabbed eight times after a fight ensured between the pair.

The deceased identified as Ayman Alsaid is said to have been stabbed eight times by the perpetrator who then tried to commit suicide by sleeting his throat.

Police who were called by a neighbour after she heard a commotion at Orange apartment in Jamhuri estate found three people with stab wounds.

In a statement, police said that Mr Alsaid and his two roommates had gone to the suspect’s house and demanded to be paid their debt.

“He became angry and went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim eight times while his roommate was stabbed on the thigh before turning on himself,” read part of the statement.

The two roommates were rushed to Coptic Hospital where Mr Alsaid died while undergoing treatment. His roommate was admitted in stable condition.

The suspect was taken to Nairobi Women Hospital and admitted in critical condition.