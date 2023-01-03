Egyptians among the top consumers of pornography, Porn Hub data reveals





Egypt has been ranked as the only African country that consumes the most adult content from sites.

According to data compiled by Porn Hub, one of the most popular adult site, Egypt is the only African country in the top 20.

The data compiled last year, placed Egypt at number 18 with it’s high ranking being attributed to it’s citizens consumption of adult sites daily.

“The top 20 countries brought a traffic of 79.3 per cent every day,” Porn Hub said.

The United States of America (USA) topped the list, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Canada, Philippines and Brazil. Belgium wrapped up the top 20 listing.

In 2016, an Independent Member of Parliament in Egypt sent adult site content to fellow Parliamentarians.

The law maker appeared to have mistakenly sent the embarrassing clip to 256 of his colleagues, members of a group set up to discuss parliamentary issues on WhatsApp.

He would then file a police complaint claiming the video had been sent after his account was hacked.

Adult content sites are prohibited in most African countries including Egypt and Kenya but this has not stopped citizens from accessing these sites.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), porn websites and pornographic images are banned both in terms of access and possession.

Last year, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale proposed that possession or publishing pornography, in any computer system or data storage device, be made illegal.

Duale also called on the government, through the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee, to block access to porn websites by persons within Kenya.

The proposed law — to be cited as the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2020 — was set for publication and introduction in the National Assembly for consideration.

It sought to amend the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act to introduce harsh penalties for any violations.

If approved, persons found in possession of pornographic material in their phones or computer devices or publishes the same on the internet — social media platforms — will risk a fine of Sh20 million or a 20-year jail term.

