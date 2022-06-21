Elani’s Brian Chweya releases his solo debut





For the nine years that the band Elani has been actively serenading their fans with love songs, Brian Chweya aka Chweezy has been the only male member of the group.

Much of the singing has usually been done by the other two female members Maureen Kunga and Wambui Ngugi.

But with his first single I Believe out, Brian is proving he has more to offer as an artiste. In the new single, Brian delivers a heartfelt composition to his love interest, with powerful, mellow and sweet harmonies.

I Believe, he says, was inspired by a series of true events.

“I believe in the fire that is love. Love is beautiful, kind, patient and at times crazy… this is one of those songs that will leave you with a spark, a thought, a memory or an idea about love in whatever situation you are going through now. It’s very catchy and relatable to most young people — as it tells the story of a young man who is unsure about his position in the relationship but still pursues love regardless of all obstacles present,” Brian says of his new song.

“I have played a lot of roles in Elani, like writing most of the songs, mostly being the creative person. This is a new phase for me and Elani as a group. I am very excited for this next chapter, fans should expect to see another side of me,” he said.

He says the music he plans to release will be both mind blowing and exciting.

On what informed his solo project, Brian says as artistes existing in a group they all have unique talents that sometimes need to be explored.

“As Elani my role was majorly behind the scenes of the music. But now I want to be more on the front side of things to create a positive impact,” he said.

The singer’s first project is to create a platform for young upcoming artistes. This is seen in the music mash-up he recently released that featured singer Mercy Walker.