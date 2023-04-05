Eldoret residents react to Raila, Ruto deal





Eldoret residents have praised President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga for electing to solve their differences in a diplomatic manner.

Allan Kibet, a local, stated the decision is a welcome move because it will foster unity and harmony in the country.

“We had lost lives and property and we want to commend the leaders for accepting to give dialogue a chance. But due to the demonstrations, we appeal that those who lost their properties and lives be compensated,” stated Kibet.

Pastor Lucas Maina, another area resident, also lauded the decision by the two top leaders for the gesture.

“We appreciate our president for reaching out to the opposition leader. The move will restore peaceful co-existence,” she explained.

Some residents however, took exception with Mr Odinga’s demands including the reinstatement of the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) commissioners led by Juliana Cherrera.

The commisioners were accused of trying to bungle the August 2022 presidential election won by President William Ruto.

Three of the commisioners, Cherrera included, voluntarily resigned, while the other one, namely Irene Masit was removed from office after a probe found her guilty of attempting to bungle the exercise.

“We should not encourage a situation where a loser (of an election) organizes demos so that he or she gets a stake in the government. We want them to agree on their differences but on IEBC, when someone has resigned from an office, he or she should not be allowed to return. We want to appeal to Mr Odinga to be flexible,” said Julius Arap Sicho.

Another resident who only identified himself as Newton, said the Dr Ruto-Mr Odinga talks should only be centered on how to improve the high cost of living and not on how to join the government.

For the last two weeks, the Azimio team led by Mr Odinga, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka had intensified demonstrations to compel the Kenya Kwanza administration to reduce the high cost of living and address what they referred to as electoral injustice.

The demos did not affect North Rift counties including Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Elgeyo Marakwet, which witnessed calm as most locals went on their daily hustle undeterred.

President Ruto and Mr Odinga recently joined hands in a bid to address their political differences.

