Eliud Kipchoge: The man of the moment eyes Boston glory





Eliud Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner in the world, is aiming to add another accolade to his already impressive sports career. On April 17, Monday evening, at exactly 4:47 pm Kenyan time, the Kenyan elite marathoner will be among 30,000 participants battling for the 127th Boston Marathon.

This will be the 20th high-level competition for the 38-year-old marathoner, who has won 17 races.

Also read: Eliud Kipchoge’s simple diet: Mursik, ugali and beans

The marathoner said he is ready for the Boston Marathon, and his training sessions have been good.

“I can’t wait to take this challenge,” Kipchoge said.

He said that he decided to participate in the Boston Marathon to spread the word about positivity and the human family.

The marathon is being held on Monday, which is Patriots’ Day, a holiday commemorating the start of the Revolutionary War and recognized only in Massachusetts and Maine.

In 2020, the marathon was not held on its traditional date due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Patriots’ Day race was postponed to September and was converted into a Virtual Experience.

Also read: Here is a chance to join an exclusive club with Eliud Kipchoge

This will be his first race after his September 25, 2022, win in Berlin Marathon in a time of 2:01:09, beating by 30 seconds his previous world record.

In the same year, the long-distance runner won the Tokyo Marathon with a time of 2:02:40, setting another record.

Kipchoge’s lowest performance in his career was in 2020, during the London Marathon in October, where he finished 8th with a time of 2:06:49.

The elite marathoner is on record for running a sub-two-hour marathon named the Ineos 1:59 Challenge on October 2019 in Vienna’s Prater Park.

During the challenge, Kipchoge ran 4.4 laps of the Hauptallee in 1:59:40, becoming the first person in recorded history to break the two-hour barrier over a marathon distance.

All eyes are on him as he faces what has been termed by athletic writers as “a tricky, hilly beast of a course.”

Also read: Eliud Kipchoge speaks against increasing cases of doping among Kenyan athletes