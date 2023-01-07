Eliud Kipchoge unveiled as Tecno brand ambassador

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (left) with Tecno Sub-Saharan Africa Vice General Manager Katrina Lee when the two-time Olympic champion was announced the brand ambassador for Tecno Mobile Kenya for the Phantom X2 Series at Global Trade Centre (GTC) on January 5, 2023. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Tecno mobile Kenya on Thursday unveiled two-time Olympic champion, Eliud Kipchoge, as the brand ambassador for its upcoming flagship model Phantom X2.

Speaking at the Global Trade Center (GTC) during the launch, Tecno brand retail manager Anthony Brian Otieno said Phantom is the world’s pioneering brand in terms of technology that takes lead in research and development of the world’s most valuable business products.

“Phantom has new flagship species that is differentiated with technological development path. These include its stylish experience, extraordinary experience, and innovative technology,” Otieno said.

He added that the partnership with Kipchoge was informed by its pioneering brand Phantom.

The marathon world record holder said he chose to partner with the brand because of the brand’s environmental qualities.

The double Olympic champion said he is big on conservation and environment, with the tenets of the two clearly entrenched as core values of his foundation.

“I am excited to partner with the world’s pioneer in innovation and technology to achieve this. Environmental protection is the most important part of protecting the next generation. The Phantom series devices are made from recyclable materials which makes the partnership golden,” Kipchoge said.

The marathon great has already adopted 50 acres of the Kaptagat Forest, where he hopes to plant more than 1,000 indigenous trees as a way of restoring the forest to its original cover.

According to Kipchoge, he has seen the Tecno mobile devices on the market for about 10 years.

“The phone is also quite light and feels good in my hands,” he said.

Kipchoge plans to work together with the Tecno Phantom team to bring more to members of the public and ensure that they are well informed.

The Tecno partnership is another huge win for Kipchoge off his athletics career, earning another endorsement. He is currently the Isuzu brand ambassador and has also worked with Safaricom as well as the Kenya Tourism Board.

Phantom X2 Series is available for pre-order between January 5, 2023 and January 18, 2023 in authorized Tecno branded shops, Tecno Official Website and partners including Safaricom Shops and Jumia.

