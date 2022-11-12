Eliud Owalo: Ruto will not sideline Nyanza for voting for Raila

Cabinet Secretary for ICT Eliud Owalo make his remarks during the launch of a free internet Wifi Hotspot at City Market, Nairobi to facilitate digital commerce on November 9, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The government has donated relief food to families affected by drought and floods in Nyanza with state officials saying President William Ruto will not let Kenyans die of hunger.

The donation was given out to families in Nyatike in Migori county, Suba North and Suba South in Homa Bay County, Nyando in Kisumu county and Rarieda and Ugenya in Siaya County.

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo led the distribution exercise saying it is a short term solution to the hunger problems faced by Kenyans.

“It is part of a wider government’s program to facilitate provision of basic subsistence to families in need,” he said.

A section of Kenyans face starvation brought by prolonged drought especially in the North Eastern part of the country.

The situation is the same in parts of Nyanza where reduced harvest has led to some families sleeping hungry.

In Nyando however, families cannot grow crops because their land has been submerged by water from Lake Victoria.

Mr Owalo said the government has plans of ensuring food sustainability in the whole country.

“Our long term measures include massive irrigation programs in areas that don’t usually get adequate rain,” he said.

Other short term measures of ensuring food availability is subsidizing the cost of fertilizer.

Currently, fertilizer supplied by the state is being sold at Sh3500 down from Sh6500.

Mr Owalo said the government is looking forward to provision of seedlings as well as the long rains approaches.

He said despite Nyanza region not voting for President Ruto during the August 2022 polls, it deserves to benefit from what other Kenyans are getting from the state.

Mr Owalo stressed President Ruto has outlined an elaborate plan for Nyanza that will see its economy grow.

He said the president will develop the country irrespective of the vetting pattern in the last elections.

“The role of the government is to provide basic services to all Kenyans,” he said.

Specifically for Nyanza, President Ruto has outlined an elaborate economic agenda for the region.

On top of the government’s agenda in the lake side counties, the CS said, if the fulfilment of a chatter which the president signed with professionals from the region.

The economic blueprint for Nyanza is a document that shows the president’s commitment towards ensuring the region grows economically.

Mr Owalo said part of what the government intends to do is to empower fishermen in Lake Victoria as he called on leaders to support their agenda.

On Thursday, the cabinet approved the establishment of an institution that would ensure sustainable use of Kenya’s maritime resources.

State Houses affirmed that the centre will facilitate training, research, innovation, and best practices in Fisheries and Aquaculture through demonstrations and incubations.

The Kabonyo seminal project will also include the development of a Nile Perch Technology and Innovation Centre, an Aquaculture Resource Centre, and the Kenya Fishing School.

“Fish will be processed in the region. We are committed to work for all regions including those that did not vote for the president,” he said.

He said other plans to promote agriculture in the region include revival of cotton farming, supporting sugar millers as well as promoting potato farming.

On transport, Mr Owalo said the government will fast-track the constitution of Lake Victoria ring road to promote fishing and open up the region for more development.

