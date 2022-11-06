Elon Musk shares plans for Twitter feature updates
Twitter users will soon be able to attach long-form text to tweets and creator monetization for content, tech bigwig’s CEO, Elon Musk, has announced.
According to Musk, Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots, followed by creator monetization for all forms of content.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022
Late last month, Musk bought Twitter and made his first move by firing top executives. He went on and announced that people with verified accounts would pay Sh800 a month while Twitter blue would part with Sh2,428 monthly to keep the blue ticks.
Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform’s first subscription service, which offered ‘exclusive access to premium features’ on a monthly subscription basis, including an option to edit tweets.
Sharing on what led him to buy the bird app, Musk said, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”
Adding, “I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”