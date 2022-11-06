Elon Musk shares plans for Twitter feature updates





Twitter users will soon be able to attach long-form text to tweets and creator monetization for content, tech bigwig’s CEO, Elon Musk, has announced.

According to Musk, Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots, followed by creator monetization for all forms of content.

Late last month, Musk bought Twitter and made his first move by firing top executives. He went on and announced that people with verified accounts would pay Sh800 a month while Twitter blue would part with Sh2,428 monthly to keep the blue ticks.

However, he clarified that the price would be adjusted regarding a country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

This caused an online debate with users calling him out for charging them. To this, Musk responded by saying, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8 (Sh 800)”.

A verified account is designed to make people aware that the account is authentic and for one to receive the blue badge, “Your account must be authentic, notable, and active.”

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform’s first subscription service, which offered ‘exclusive access to premium features’ on a monthly subscription basis, including an option to edit tweets. Sharing on what led him to buy the bird app, Musk said, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.” Also read: Miguna Miguna calls out Elon Musk for payment for Twitter verification Adding, “I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”