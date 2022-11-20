Elon Musk throws shade at New York Post over CBS News Twitter article





Technology guru Elon Musk has thrown shade at New York Post, an international media house following their article that bore the headline, ‘CBS News suspends all Twitter activity due to ‘uncertainty’ under Elon Musk’s leadership.’

This after New York Post reported that CBS News announced that it would be suspending its usage of the social media site.

CBS News is one of first major media entities to flee Twitter in the wake of threats from many Musk critics to leave the platform once the billionaire Tesla CEO took over the company.

In response, the Twitter boss tweeted: “Who made this decision?” then followed up with, “Oh forget it who cares.”

Who made this decision? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Musk has been vocal in the app showing his dominance on his product. Having bought Twitter at $44 billion (Sh5.3 trillion) Musk has made tremendous changes in a very short span.

He first fired top executives in Twitter, then announced that for every verified Twitter handle, the owner would part with Sh800 monthly to keep the blue tick while Twitter Blue users would part with Sh2,428 monthly.

The verification payments would then cause an online uproar but Musk insisted, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8 (Sh 800).”

He also promised to permanently suspend impersonation handles saying such accounts should have the name parody clearly stated on the profile adding that Twitter was currently rolling out widespread verification and there would be no warning before suspending the parody accounts.

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he said.

Content on the app would be moderated and monetized with Musk sharing that he would form a content moderation council. “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” Additionally, he said that a creator would benefit monetary wise from all content.

Despite having no experience managing a social media service, Musk, has co-founded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Company.

