Elsa Majimbo, Burna Boy among top visionary voices on TikTok





TikTok has announced its inaugural Visionary Voices List for Africa. This prestigious list recognizes 15 exceptional individuals at the forefront of industry-shifting innovation, viral trends elevating African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and cultural representation.

The Visionary Voices Africa List highlights these honourees’ significant impact on media, entertainment, and cultural representation across the continent. They are celebrated in three categories: Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors.

The Creators category acknowledges those who have captivated audiences with their engaging and dynamic content. From comedians and sports enthusiasts to dancers, these creators are expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved on the platform. In the Small-Owned Businesses category, TikTok honors entrepreneurs who use the platform to showcase their unique products and services.

These businesses are revolutionizing their industries and demonstrating that vision, creativity, and success are intertwined. The Industry Disruptors category recognizes individuals who are challenging conventional industries with innovative perspectives.

These pioneers are reshaping their fields and driving positive change through a hunger for success, placing Africa on the global map. Boniswa Sidaba, Head of Content Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok commented, “The Visionary Voices List Africa celebrates the extraordinary talent and innovative spirit of the African community.

These 15 individuals have made a profound impact on and off the platform. Their dedication to cultural representation and innovation is truly inspiring.”

Meet the Africa 2024 Visionary Voices

Creators

Elsa Majimbo is a comedian from Kenya now residing in the US, who shot to international fame in 2020 with her viral skits. She stands out with her satirical monologues, where she features potato chips, a laid-back mood, and tiny 1990s sunglasses.

Elsa’s hilarious style has skyrocketed her to international fame, with her now working as a full-time content creator sharing entertaining story time videos and a fashionista adored by stars like Beyoncé.

Banele Ndaba, known as Moghelingz, is known for relatable TikTok sketches that see his take on a nostalgic journey through African culture. His account is all about engaging, educating, and entertaining his audience with satirical comedy, fabulousness, and dance, putting South African dance moves on the Afronation stage in Portugal recently.

Chad Jones lights up our screens as a dynamic content creator from South Africa, famous for his dance videos featuring his family.

The videos show them dancing to a mix of gqom, kwaito, amapiano, and afrobeat styles while making the dances accessible to everyone through step-by-step tutorials. If his parents can, you can too.

Arap Uria, with 1.5 million followers and 5.6 million views, is a sports content creator who combines a love for sports with creativity to entertain and educate. He’s your go-to influencer and content creator for all things sports.

Iremide is a digital creator with a unique style, focusing on lifestyle, education, and community content.

Winner of the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 in the Lifestyle and Education Category, she wields significant influence and embraces the diversity of African culture in her content. An aspiring lawyer and law student, Iremide also showcases her entrepreneurial spirit through her flourishing shoe business, designing sought-after platform shoes.

Industry Disruptors

Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is a Nigerian Grammy Award-winning artist based in the US known for his Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and pop hits. His music resonates deeply with themes of social consciousness and African pride, contributing to his global acclaim. His song City Boy has been used in dance challenges across TikTok.

Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, is a powerhouse! Her titles include TV producer, actress, presenter, and entrepreneur, running My Food by Hilda and Hilda Baci Academy. Hilda’s passion for cooking, connecting with communities and cinematography shines through her TikTok and social media videos. Plus, she holds the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking by an individual in 2023.

Popi Sibiya is a go-to African travel vlogger who’s all about “edutainment” and aims to inspire with a twist that challenges your worldview about the continent. As a storyteller, Popi raises awareness about issues happening in the countries she visits, of which the most recent visit was Congo. She’s all about where creativity shines and unexpected encounters turn into lifelong memories.

The Joy brews up instant euphoria with their mix of traditional Zulu beats and modern acapella vibes. The group recently performed at Coachella, alongside Doja Cat to open her headline performance.

Since their debut EP “Amabutho” wowed critics, hits like “Egoli” and “Mountain” have kept the party going. Now, with the upcoming EP “Hammarsdale” and singles like “Umona” dropping soon, they’re rocking stages worldwide. Collaborations with The Blessed Madonna and gigs at The Great Escape showcase their global groove. Loved by Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson, The Joy’s music, rooted in hope and tradition, is pure soul medicine for fans across the globe.

Uncle Waffles, a Swazi-born DJ and record producer based in South Africa, is known for her vibrant stage presence and viral TikTok dance challenges. Celebrated for her work in the amapiano genre, she has been dubbed the ‘princess of amapiano’ by Billboard. Her unique sound and dance abilities have earned her a massive following on TikTok.

Small Business Owners

Mwangi Muthoni, the genius behind Dreadlocks Nairobi, has transformed his salon into Kenya’s hot spot for natural dreadlocks. With his flair for style and passion for locks, Mwangi makes sure every client leaves looking fabulous. If you’re after a fresh twist, some serious dreadlock inspiration, or advice on how to keep dreads looking hydrated, Mwangi is your go-to guy!

Kayla Kim Kay is a TikTok creator, entrepreneur, and influential business leader from South Africa. As CEO of Afrocurl, she spearheads growth and innovation, earning acclaim as a top industry voice, and in her content, she shows her followers how to get the job done in style. Beyond business, Kayla is dedicated to mentoring and community empowerment.

Blaqboi Victor, from Plateau State, Nigeria, wears many hats as a TikTok creator, actor and filmmaker. In 2023, he launched his own film production company, producing and sharing impactful short films on his platform. His innovative work has opened doors for him to direct music videos, write stories, star in various productions, and also put smiles on many faces through light and fun interactions.

Bolo Bespoke, a fashion designer from Nairobi, Kenya, uses TikTok to showcase his unique designs and the vivacious culture of his fashion house, Bespoke City.

Having styled many Kenyan celebrities, such as Prince Indah, Bolo has become a TikTok sensation and a standout figure in the fashion scene.

Alexa Schempers, the founder and creative director of the Cape Town-based fashion label Rethread, is a self-trained fashion designer with a background in business and marketing. As a TikTok creator, she shares her journey in building a fashion business and her passion for expressive fashion. Through Rethread, she champions sustainability and hosts thrift stores, offering unique, eco-friendly fashion choices.

The Visionary Voices Africa List showcases the extraordinary accomplishments of these individuals and emphasizes TikTok’s role in driving creativity and innovation throughout the continent.