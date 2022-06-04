Elsa Majimbo listed in Forbes Africa 30 under 30





Kenyan internet star Elsa Majimbo has been listed in this year’s Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list. While making the announcement, Forbes said the Africa 30 under 30 Class of 2022 comprise personalities who care about being visionaries of change and catalysts for innovation.

Forbes also said this year’s list features the best, brightest and most resilient personalities who have taken the time to not only shine a light on the issues plaguing Africa’s growth in a pandemic era but also work towards shifting the narrative.

“Being on the most-anticipated list on the continent, for these young trailblazers, is not just about commerce and clout but about ensuring they represent well their countries and the diverse, heterogeneous Africa they want to serve,” Forbes magazine said on its official website.

FORBES 30 UNDER 30 BABY!!! This hun is healthy and clearly wealthy 🥳😍 pic.twitter.com/MUIFfyQ8MS — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) June 3, 2022

In the magazine, Majimbo says she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

“Imagine posting videos cause of boredom and ending up on Vogue, GQ etc, getting Forbes 30 under 30 and other awards, moving to LA and creating a global audience and way more. Wtaf is going on 😂 how did we get here,” Majimbo said

Majimbo has recently been on the covers of prominent publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, and Teen Vogue. She been on quite a roll in the past year, strike an almost close-knit relationship with Beyonce and Rihanna. Rihanna event sent her a handwritten letter.

Majimbo also announced that she has collaborated with an Italian top fashion company on a ‘special project’.

Majimbo’s rise to fame is notable because she has not been welcomed graciously into Kenya’s social scene and has been the subject of constant attack by Kenyans on social media.