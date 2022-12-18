Elsa Majimbo on holiday in Kenya despite earlier vow





US-based Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo is enjoying holiday in the white beaches of Diani at her native home.

She shared pictures of herself with the caption, ‘by the sea’, with the location showing Diani Beach, Kenya.

Her holiday in the Kenyan coastal town comes as a surprise to many of her fans after she recently suggested she would never return to her home country because of the ‘complicated relationship’ with her compatriots.

Majimbo, who rose to fame for her short online skits during the Covid-19 pandemic said in an interview she received a lot of backlash from Kenyans when starting.

“I have a very complicated relationship with Nairobi. When things started going on well for me there was a lot of backlash to me and there were a lot of colorist things said towards me and surprisingly its people from Kenya who were doing that and they were bullying me on the internet,” she explained.

“They were hell bent on my failure and it was so absurd. When the whole world was cheering me on Kenya was praying for my downfall so when I got the chance I packed my bags and I left. I’ll go to see my family but I left and I’m never going back.”

Her trip to the Coast comes days after she shared pictures of her lover on social media, thanking him for bringing happiness into her life.

“To my darling love…thank you for bringing me so much happiness, love, joy. Thank you for showing me what love looks like. Thank you for doing my hair and playing chess with me and buying me things (my favorite) I love you so much,” she wrote.

Her boyfriend, DJ Hkeem, who is a music producer based in Los Angeles, wasted no time in responding to Majimbo, describing her as a superwoman and thanking the universe for allowing their paths to cross.

“You are the best girlfriend, partner and friend I could ask for. A superwoman. I am so happy the universe brought you into my life. I love you baby,” he wrote.

