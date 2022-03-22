Elsa Majimbo: Why I dropped out of college





Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo has explained why she dropped out of college to focus on her career in the arts.

Speaking during the She Believes summit in Los Angeles, Majimbo said a video she shared online that received 100,000 views was what opened her eyes to the fact that she can make achieve her dreams without necessarily her college certificate.

This propelled her to drop out of school despite the disapproval of her teachers.

“I try to live my life like a white man, I walk around with no fear and the assumption that anything is possible,” she explained.

” People think I dropped out of college when I hit my first 100,000 followers. I actually dropped out when I got my first 100,000 views on a video, because I am so confident in myself and I knew I would succeed. And for me guys I did not like school so for me I was like I need to make this work,” Elsa Majimbo said.

“I remember one of my teachers a lecturer who did not like me emailed me and she said ‘hey Elsa I know that you are really popular right now but these things don’t last, I think that you should stay in school and focus on your study’ to that I gave a very simple reply and wrote back thank you for your concern but I am a star,” she said.

Majimbo was the keynote speaker at the event that was organised by Deloitte.

Since her rise to stardom in 2020 due to a funny video she shared on social media her career has been on a rising trajectory.

She first went viral in March after posting a hilarious clip on the restrictions meant to contain the pandemic.

Her funny video became a global sensation and has been shared by international celebrities including US rapper Snoop Dogg and comedian Steve Harvey.

She became a global superstar and has since formed relationships with A-list celebrities such as Rihanna and Beyonce.

In March 2021, Beyonce listed Elsa as among the ‘women rule breakers’ who inspire her.

Also on the list was The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and American politicians Stacey Abrams and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who sits in the United States House of Representatives.

Elsa has also partnered with brands such as Fenty by Rihanna and Italian Couture House Valentino.

She also emerged the winner of the E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star category in 2020.