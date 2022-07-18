Embattled Mike Sonko heads to East African Court

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Kenya School of Government while awaiting clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to contest the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in this picture to taken on June 7, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Mike Sonko has filed an appeal at the East African Court of Justice in a bid to challenge a ruling by the Supreme Court to effectively lock him out of the Mombasa gubernatorial contest.

The embattled former Nairobi governor’s hopes are now hinged on the Arusha-based court where lawyers Danstan Omari, Kennedy Wanyanga, and Arnold Odinga are confident of a favourable ruling.

Separately, Sonko has filed a review at the Supreme court in a bid to overturn the ruling that has effectively ended his career.

His ambitions were this past week thrown into a political abyss by the apex court which upheld Chapter 6 of the Constitution on integrity issues.

Sonko had been impeached as Nairobi governor by both the County Assembly and Senate in 2020 on claims of corruption and abuse of office.

He then filed and lost cases at the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court in a bid to challenge his impeachment.

The flamboyant politician is accusing Chief Justice Martha Koome of bias.