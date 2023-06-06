Emergency contacts upgrade: Add these 17 ‘uncommon’ numbers to your phone





In today’s digital age, it has become an expected sight to witness people with their mobile phones constantly in hand. Whether walking down the street, waiting in line, or even sitting with friends, it seems as though our phones have become an extension of ourselves.

Mobile phones have transformed into a portal to the world, providing instant access to information, communication, and entertainment.

With the rise of social media, messaging apps, and countless other digital platforms, it has become second nature for many people to have their mobile phones always within arm’s reach.

Our dependency on these devices has shaped our behaviors and interactions, creating a new norm where being disconnected from our phones can induce a sense of unease.

Considering that for many the phone is always within arm’s reach, mobile phones have also revolutionized the way we access services. Everything can be obtained with a few taps on a screen and one can get these services from across the world from the comfort of the location they are in.

It is with this in mind that Nairobi News suggests the following unusual numbers people can add to their phonebooks as secondary emergency numbers in the event they are not able to personally obtain any service but have adequate credit and data bundles: