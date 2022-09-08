Emmy Kosgei excited after dad is nominated for parliamentarian position





Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei is excited after her father bagged the nomination as a Member of the National Assembly position.

Jackson Kosgei was nominated by the United Democratic Alliance party under the category of people living with a disability.

Posting the Gazette notice on her Instagram, the Taunet Nelel hitmaker said, “Oh glory to God!! Congratulations daddy 👏👏👏hon. Jackson Kosgei Bsp Emeritus God can be proven! At his time…”

Mr Kosgei was contesting for the Baringo senatorial seat against Silas Tochim, William Cheptumo, Gideon Moi, Daniel Taringo and Felix Chelaite.

With Mr Cheptumo clinching victory with 141,777 votes under the President-Elect-led UDA party, Mr Moi of KANU scooped 71,480 votes.

Mr Chelaite got 3,261 under The Service Party while Mr Tochim had 13,633 votes, Mr Taringo got 4,027 votes while Mr Kosgei scooped 7,518 votes.

Months to the August 9, 2022, general election, Emmy who is married to Apostle Anslem Madubuko from Nigeria urged Baringo residents to turn up and vote for his father.

Campaigning for him on her social media accounts, Emmy said that her father had the interests of Baringo residents at heart.

“Tell someone to tell some to vote for Bishop Jackson Kosgei as the second senator of Baringo County and for the first time representing minority communities,” she said.

Adding that her father had proven that disability is not inability, the award-winning artiste said that she had grown in so much honour and admiration for her father.

“My daddy has broken glass ceilings in so many ways, being abled differently he has proved indeed that it is possible!! #disabilityisnotinability.”

IEBC on Wednesday gazetted a list of party nominees to the Senate and National Assemblies ahead of their first sitting Thursday 8, 2022.

