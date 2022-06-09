Emmy Kosgei renews MCSK membership

Emmy Kosgei performs on stage during a past edition of the Praise Fest at Christ Is the Answer Ministries in Karen Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenyan gospel artiste Emmy Kosgei has renewed her membership with Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). While signing the registration documents at MCSK offices, Emmy said her confidence in the society has been restored and that she sees a bright future, in terms of royalty collection and disbursement.

“I am so excited I am able to come back, register afresh and join the team. Because I have regained my confidence that I had lost many years ago due to a lot of back and forth regarding my royalties. As a gospel artiste for many years close to 20 years… just know that there is hope for the industry,” Emmy said.

The copyright society’s CEO, Dr Ezekiel Mutua, on his part, heaped praises to the award winning singer as he welcomed her back as a member.

“I take this opportunity to welcome @EmmyKosgei to MCSK. We are so honored to have you back as our member, not only as a veteran but as a global ambassador for the Republic of Kenya. I want to assure you that this is a turning point. MCSK is your society, your home. We are glad that you are back to the oldest CMO in Africa. May God bless and prosper you as you represent Kenya and the music fraternity globally,” Dr Mutua said.

It remains unclear when the Taai hit maker exited MCSK, although she has in the past been vocal about how she has never received any royalties from the society for more than 10 years.