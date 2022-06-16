End of the road for notorious bhang peddler





Police have finally arrested a suspected bhang peddler who has been operating in Nyanza region. Mr Kennedy Odhiambo was arrested for trafficking a total of 3,900 rolls of bhang at Kakelo Dudi Sub-location in Homa Bay County.

According to the police, the peddler who has been escaping police dragnets was arrested during a raid conducted by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The notorious peddler, who has always outsmarted officers when a dragnet is laid to nab him, had no more options up his sleeves when he was arrested during a crackdown on illicit brews and drugs,” the police said in a statement.

The haul of bhang was recovered from his house on diverse dates. The suspect had stashed the drugs inside two sacks inside his mud house.

According to the police, the suspect will be arraigned in court on Thursday, June 16.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) has maintained that bhang use is illegal in Kenya.

The statement was issued when United Nation’s Commission on narcotic drugs removed it from the list of the most dangerous drugs.

Nacada boss Victor Okioma said Kenya’s position in recognition of cannabis potential for abuse and the obvious health risks globally and nationally remains unchanged.

In 2020, the commission voted to reschedule the cannabis plant removing it from the strictest schedule four of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.