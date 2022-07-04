English football Kalvin Phillips winds up ‘memorable’ Kenyan visit





English footballer Kalvin Phillips has described his recent visit to Kenya as an experience ‘he will never forget’ as he prepares to join Manchester City in a reported Sh 6 billion move.

The midfielder, who plies his trade at Leeds United confirmed his visit to the popular African country on his Instagram page.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan and the couple is reported to have toured the Finch Hattons Luxury Camp at the expansive Tsavo West National Park among other areas.

He wrote: “The past two weeks we travelled to Kenya on a safari which was an experience which I don’t think we will ever be able to top. Me and Ashleigh absolutely love animals so having a chance to do our best David Attenborough is something we won’t ever forget seeing these animals in the wild was unreal.”

“We also had the opportunity to visit a Masai village. It was an incredible time learning about the history of the tribe. Experiences like this really put things into perspective and the people were so welcoming. Thank you to everyone at Finch Hattons for making our stay unforgettable. The safari was one of the best times of our lives but it was the people at this camp that made it so special.”

Phillips made his his debut for Leeds in the English Championship during the 2014/2015 season and has been one of the dependable players at the club.

He made his international debut for England at Euro 2020 as the Three Lions lost to Italy in the final.

The Daily Mail reported at the weekend the 26-year old was on the verge of a move to the English Premier League champions after he was spotted wearing a City jacket despite the deal not being official until he completes his medical.

His visit to Kenya comes weeks after Argentine forward Mauro Icardi who plies his trade for PSG in the French Ligue 1, and Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, and former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o visited Kenya on holiday.

Icardi who was accompanied by his partner Wanda Narra visited the Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, a place described as an exquisite and exclusive boutique hotel and is home to the Rothschild’s giraffes which often poke their long necks into the windows of where the tourists are staying, hoping to get a bite.

Tyler Onyango visited Mombasa, Kenya’s coastal city known for its exquisite white beaches, while Eto’o and family were also at the Coastal town of Malindi.

Kenya is one of Africa’s biggest tourist destination receiving up to 2 million visitors every year, most of whom come for business and safari.