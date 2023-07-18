Entertainer DJKQ’s murder, a year after wife’s death, leaves family devastated





The murder of popular entertainer Johnson Karuga, aka DJKQ, has left his two sons orphaned.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Karuga lost his wife, Ms Peninah Nyambura, in February 2022, forcing Mr Karuga to ask his sister to take care of the children.

Speaking to this reporter, Ann Wanjiku, Karuga’s sister, said she had been looking after the two sons since their mother’s death.

“I’m a guardian to his children after the mother died in February 2022,” Ms Wanjiku said.

She also said that the incident had affected the family and that they were traumatised by how he met his death.

In one of his last posts on Facebook, Karuga mourned his wife, expressing the hope of meeting her again somewhere else. The post now carries an eerie premonition.

“I hope to meet you again where there is no fear of death. Rest in Peace baby,” Mr Karuga posted on Facebook.

A little over a year later after the burial of his wife, the entertainer died in Lucky Summer Estate while heading home from work on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Police say that he was accosted and stabbed by a gang that wanted to steal from him.

Already, police have launched a manhunt for the main suspect in the murder after two of his accomplices were nabbed.

According to area residents, DJKQ was on his way home when the suspect confronted him.

“The man was heading home when the suspect approached him demanding that he hands over his phone. When this did not happen, he drew a knife from the pocket and stabbed him,” one resident said.

Mr Karuga raised the alarm, attracting members of the public who chased the suspect, who managed to escape but left behind the killer’s weapon.

“He was armed with two knives and he wanted the victim’s mobile phone. Members of the public chased after him but he escaped,” another resident said.

