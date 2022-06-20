Equity voted Kenya’s best bank





Equity Bank has been crowned Kenya’s best bank at the 2022 Think Business Awards.

The bank also bagged 21 other accolades for its exemplary performance in the banking sector.

It was recognized for its innovations in the banking, telco, fintech, and social impact sectors and for contributing to the prudence and stability of the banking sector by accelerating digital transformation.

Equity which also has branches in Uganda, DR Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Tanzania, was awarded under the Overall Best Bank, Best Tier 1 Bank, Best Retail Bank, Best Bank in SME Banking, Best Bank in Trade Finance, Best Bank in Mobile Banking, Best Bank in Sustainable CSR and Best Bank for Livestock and Agriculture Financing categories, among others.

In the individual awards category, Dr. James Mwangi who is the bank’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive received the Top CEO of the Year award, celebrating his stewardship of East and Central Africa’s largest Bank for his contributions to the success of the region’s banking sector.

“Equity Bank is truly humbled and in equal measure delighted to be Kenya’s Best Bank. We are aware of the great responsibility entrusted to us by millions of our customers. We commit to continue partnering with Kenyans through the shared prosperity model while enhancing their customer experience through technology and mobile tools that serve their financial and lifestyle needs,” said Equity Bank Kenya Director of Operation, Godfrey Kamau.

Equity also took the first runners up and second runners up positions in 7 awards categories including the Most Customer-Centric Bank, Best Bank in Asset Finance, Best Bank in Mortgage Finance, Best Bank in Internet Banking and Best Bank in Product Innovation for the Pay with Equity solution.