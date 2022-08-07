Eric Omondi blames Kenyan musicians as Diamond performs at Azimio rally

Comedian Erick Omondi confined in a glass outside Bunge surrounded by bouncers. Photos l Jeff Angote

Comedian Eric Omondi argues that Kenyan musicians should shoulder the blame for the move by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to invite a foreign musician to perform at his ultimate political event.

Odinga invited renowned Tanzanian musician Diamond Platmnumz, born Naseeb Juma, to a mega rally held at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

Earlier, Odinga has also toured several campaign events in the country alongside rhumba maestro Mbilia Bel.

Omondi has also lauded the Tanzanian singer for performing on arguably one of the biggest political stages and urged Kenyan artists to ‘wake up’.

“It says a lot that on this definitive and historic moment in our nation none of our local musicians was found worthy. I don’t blame anyone but the musicians,” explained Omondi, who prides himself as the president of African comedy.

Adding: “Put in the work. We need showbiz not this boring and predictable stuff you keep bombarding us with.”

Omondi then appeared to offer solutions, suggesting he will continue to vouch for 75% of local content to be aired on all media stations.

The controversial Omondi has hogged media headlines in recent times by fronting a bill in Parliament that will enforce a law for more local content to be consumed by Kenyans.

“The Kenyan entertainment scene is dead,” he said at the time.

“We have lost our glory. We have become a cemetery. It is utter disgrace that our musicians have become mere Curtain raisers for international acts.”

“Every weekend there is a group of three or four foreign artists in Nairobi.”

These comments put him in cross roads with a number of artists, specifically Sauti Sol’s Bien.