Eric Omondi explains why he dresses like ‘a woman’





Eric Omondi has come out to defend his character amid suggestions he is gay.

The popular comedian, in an interview with Eve Mungia, chuckled at the suggestions that include his moves to at times dress like a woman during his skits.

“When I am in that character, many people call me gay. I’ve been doing this for a long time and it is not new. Divalicious was discovered in 2020 when Uhuru initiated lockdown,” he explained.

Omondi also indicated that most of his acts on social media are meant to entice women, who are his biggest following.

“My biggest followers are females, ladies, women, and girls. While creating content, I consider something relatable to the women. Churchill told me if you make women happy, you make everyone happy.”

It is not the first time the comedian has been trolled for acting in questionable ways.

“I usually see people troll Flaqo and Crazy Kennar, but for me, it’s only going to get worse for the haters because for the next two months you will be seeing diva,” he added.

Besides the controversy, Omondi appears to be doing just fine on the financial front.

The self-proclaimed president of comedy in Africa recently shared a post on his Instagram showing off his brand new and latest four-wheel-drive Range Rover Vogue.

“As you all know I owned a Range Rover Sport for 7 years. You’ve all been with me through my highs and lows with the car. By now its common knowledge that the president needed a new Car,”