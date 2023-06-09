Eric Omondi flies to London for lunch to prove a point to Moses Kuria





Content creator cum comedian Eric Omondi has clapped back at Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria for revealing that he regretted sponsoring his tour to the USA seven years ago.

Eric who has been vocal in championing against the tax proposition in the Finance Bill 2023, has flown to London “for lunch” to prove to Mr Kuria that he is able to fund his trips abroad.

In a post on his Instagram account, the comedian implored the CS not to support the proposed taxation on content creators so that they can also be able travel Business Class with political funding.

“After hearing Moses Kuria speak, I decided to take myself to London just for Lunch and also thank God for how far He’s brought us. Thank you bwana Kuria for sponsoring my tour seven years ago but please don’t tax content creators 15% so that they are able to tour on their own,” he said.

On Wednesday during the Big Conversation debate hosted by Citizen TV, Mr Kuria slammed Eric on live TV for criticizing the government over the proposed Bill.

He expressed regret over what he claimed was having sponsored Eric for a trip to the US seven years ago, saying he could have instead used the money for fun.

“I have heard Eric Omondi claiming he is a youth. Seven years ago I used my own money to take him to America to expose him and right now, according to the way he is talking, I wished I used that money to party because it doesn’t seem like he learned anything from it,” Mr Kuria said from Belarus.

The funny man, who was also on the same platform, was unfazed and continued slamming the government for what he termed as ’empty’ promises to Kenyans.

