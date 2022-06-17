Eric Omondi gutted after his ex Chantal allegedly gets battered by new boyfriend





Comedian Eric Omondi has condemned violence against women following an incident involving his former girlfriend Chantal Grazioli.

A video shared by Omondi captures drops of blood in a room with Chantal limping from a foot injury.

According to the comedian Chantal was assaulted by her boyfriend.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a coward! Nicola Traldi is a coward. He is weak and insecure. A man’s strength is fully shown when he protects a woman and not when he puts his hands on her,” Eric wrote on Instagram.

Chantal introduced her new bea restaurateur Nicola Traldi last year after breaking up with Eric. The two had dated for close to five years before publicly announcing their break up in 2018.

By the time they made the announcement, Eric and Chantal, who had served couple goals on social media for years, had long parted ways, as Eric revealed to Nairobi News.

The comedian proposed to Chantal on February 14, 2016 during a gateway at the Coast and their relationship was envied by many as he partnered with various firms to ravish her with surprises.