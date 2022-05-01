Eric Omondi: Harmonize has anger issues





Eric Omondi has accused Tanzanian singer Harmonize of physically assaulting him and vowed to take legal action.

Harmonize has been under custody at the Kileleshwa Police station since he was arrested on Sunday morning, reportedly on allegations of receiving monies from different entertainment joints in Nairobi and failing to perform.

One of the joints reportedly belongs to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who was spotted at the Police station.

Speaking to Nairobi News at the station, Omondi, a renowned comedian, said, “Tanzanians, let him (Harmonize) not lie to you. I came to get him out of custody like a good brother because he has been arrested by clubs.”

Omondi also accused Harmonize of refusing to refund money after he failed to perform at an entertainment joint along Mombasa road.

“I told Harmonize give us the money so the media doesn’t know. He has anger problems and he threw a fist at me and injured my mouth.”

“I use my mouth to tell jokes how much is that? I’m not a boxer (fighter) I’m not a runner I talk,” he said while showing where he had been allegedly injured by Harmonize.

Saying that his phone was also taken away, Omondi adds that Harmonize assault on him was on tape and before a senior police officer and Sonko. The comedian also hinted he had a deal to publiscise Harmonize visit to Nairobi.

“They (event organizers) are right. We had a prior contract that says he cannot do shows without their knowledge. So I went to Harmonize and told him to return the money he had been given and he abused me.”

“He was arrested while hiding at his hotel room.”

The Mwaka Wangu hit maker landed in Kenya on Thursday ahead of an event dubbed Show Moja that was happening at the Kenyatta International Convention Center on Saturday and promised to give his Kenyan fans a show to remember.

Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul, latest woes come at a time he is healing from successive heartbreaks, having parted ways with actress girlfriend Farida Kajala and Italian Sarah Michellotti.