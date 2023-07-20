Eric Omondi: I want to be a father of three girls





Celebrated comedian Eric Omondi has revealed that he desires to have three daughters, expressing excitement about impending fatherhood as he is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Lynne.

In an interview with fellow comedian, Dr Ofweneke, Eric opened up about his personal aspirations and addressed rumors surrounding his activism.

“I have always wanted to have three daughters since I come from a home of boys alone. I want to get three daughters. I am going to be a father soon. Lynne is due in August. If it is a girl, I have a name already, but if it is a boy, I don’t have a name for him,” Eric said during the candid conversation.

When asked about his affection for Lynne, the comedian tactfully avoided a direct response, noting that some celebrities in the public eye irresponsibly father children without taking proper care of them.

He expressed genuine concern about this trend, saying he is committed to being a responsible father.

“I love my girlfriend, but some celebrities are making women pregnant out here and not taking care of the children – 90% of the celebrities,” Eric said.

The comedian said he draws inspiration from fellow artiste Khaligraph Jones, known for his swift expansion of his own family.

Eric playfully mentioned that he would follow in Khaligraph’s footsteps in growing his family quickly.

Reflecting on his passion for activism, Eric firmly denied receiving financial support from any politician, dismissing rumors that he was funded by political figures.

To illustrate his point, he shared a lighthearted anecdote about hiring a cart for just Sh900, humorously highlighting that he doesn’t rely on politicians for assistance.

“I have never been paid by any politician. That is why I hired a cart to go and donate maize flour. Unfortunately, my dream was cut short and I was arrested. I hired it for Sh900. I do not need any politician to support me. Eric is giving back to Kenyans,” he stated.

