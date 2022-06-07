Eric Omondi promises fireworks ahead of Kampala tour





Eric Omondi has left his fans in speculation mode by sharing a photo on his Instagram stories showing him resting on what appears to be a hospital bed with Intravenous therapy on his left forearm.

The controversial comedian captioned the photo; “Fatigue is real.”

The message comes says after he confirmed a tour of Uganda, complete with a show at the Lugogo grounds in Kampala on June 8.

But the comedian, who refers to himself as the president of comedy in Africa says he is extremely exhausted and needs to take a 3-day break before the Kampala tour.

“I’m tired. I have not slept for four days. I am going to take a rest for 3 days, on Wednesday, I am coming to Kampala, at Lugogo Cricket together with Alex Muhangi,” he confirmed.

Omondi further reassured his fans the show will bring nothing short of laughter and rib-cracking entertainment.

“I am going to make you laugh. You know how we do it. We go 3 hours, at least 2 hours with nothing but laughter after laughter. Let me sleep.”

The former Churchill Show comedian has been on a comedy show spree for the past few months while flying from country to country, with back-to-back shows that many of his fans have interpreted to be the reason behind his severe fatigue.

The father of one recently performed in Egypt, and left his fans in awe of his quick-wittedness and ability to move a crowd with his theatrics. He is set to perform an even bigger show in September, still in Egypt.

Apart from his performance in Uganda, Omondi is also lined up to perform in Qatar and Rwanda later in June.