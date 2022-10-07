Eric Omondi to Tems: Thank you for cancelling your concert, cautions Ruger





Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi is so excited after Nigerian singer Tems cancelled her concert in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, saying Kenyan artists need time to heal.

Taking to his social media page, Eric said God should bless Tems for considering the situation in the country right now.

He also pleaded with Tems to talk to Nigerian singers to keep off the country so that Kenyan acts can thrive too.

The comedian said artists from other countries should stop taking advantage of the situation Kenyan artists are going through.

“Thank you my sister for being considerate of our situation right now…God Bless you. Please ask your brothers and sisters to stay away from Kenya for a while as we heal and recover and not step on us while we are down,” said Eric.

Specifically, Eric pleaded with Tems to talk to singer Ruger and advise him to also cancel his show as a sign of brotherhood.

“Ask Ruger to please cancel his show as a show of goodwill and brotherhood. God bless,” concluded Eric.

On the other hand, he advised singers such as Diamond, Konshens, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage to give Kenyan artists some time to put their houses in order.

He gave them a warning not to visit the country for at least one year.

“Brothers and sisters. We love you. We appreciate you and we love visitors but please give us a little time to put our house in order. We are not okay. God bless you. Please don’t visit for Now. Just give us one year to recover and catch up then you can visit again,” stated Eric.

In another warning, Eric directed his angst at Kenyan event promoters whom he described as “the root cause of all our problems and downfalls as an industry!”

Eric in his rant said, “I will personally ensure that all your events fail unless you put Kenyan artists first!!! Pay Kenyan artists first!!!”

He continued, “You are currently being uncouth and disrespectful, paying foreign artists millions in flights, accommodation, hospitality and remunerations while paying Kenyan artists peanuts.”

The comedian warned, “For the next year I am ordering you to focus on rebuilding Kenyan music and if you think this is a joke then try me.”

This comes a few moments after Tems said she will not be making her way to Kenya anytime soon.

“Hey, Kenya. Honestly, it’s quite heartbreaking to say this, but I will not be able to perform at the Tukutane Festival due to circumstances beyond my control.

“I am as disappointed as you all are but I look forward to coming and giving you a show that you deserve. Love you all,” she said.

The concert was scheduled to take place on October 15, at the Jamuhuri Sports Grounds and tickets to the show had already started selling from Sh2,000.

