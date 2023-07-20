Eric Omondi: Why Zari Hassan is my favourite Diamond baby mama

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi and (right) Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz with his ex-partner Zari Hassan. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Award-winning comedian Eric Omondi has shed light on his personal relationship with Tanzanian music sensation, Diamond Platnumz.

The self-proclaimed president of comedy has spoken about his close friendship with Diamond, as well as their past interactions and the singer’s past and present partners.

“I am extremely close with Diamond. We talk often since we have known each other from when he was dating Zari Hassan. He helped me to take my talent to Tanzania,” Eric candidly disclosed during the conversation.

Their close bond goes back to the time when Diamond was in a relationship with Zari, the Ugandan businesswoman and socialite.

Eric expressed his gratitude to Diamond for his support, as the Tanzanian superstar played a significant role in helping him grow his career and establish a presence in Tanzania’s entertainment scene.

Amid the discussion, the topic shifted to Diamond’s baby mamas, and Eric didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on the matter.

When asked about his favorite among two of his three baby mamas, the comedian wisely addressed the question.

“My friend is Tanasha, my favorite is Zari. Tanasha is like my sister, but I am closer to Zari because we do a lot of business together,” Eric said.

Eric’s appreciation for both Tanasha Donna, a Kenyan singer and former partner of Diamond, and Zari is evident in his affectionate remarks.

While he considers Tanasha as a close friend and sister figure, his strong business ties with Zari have brought them even closer.

Ofweneke described Diamond as a poor kisser asking the comedian if he had watched an episode on the recently aired, Young Famous and African reality show.

Eric also asked Ofweneke whether he had seen his recent one with his rumoured girlfriend, Zuchu who is also his signee.

