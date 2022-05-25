Esther Musila, Guardian Angel serving couple goals – PHOTOS





Gospel singer Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila have been a couple of interest to Kenyans online thanks to their ‘unconventional’ love story that continues to be a hot topic of discussion among netizens.

But the two have maintained a united front, showing their affection for each other at available opportunity, as was the case on Esther’s birthday when she showered her hubby with words of endearment.

“My husband, thank you my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence. This is my 3rd birthday that I celebrate with you. Every one of them has been the most memorable and special. Having you in my life has made me a better person. I thank the Almighty every day for bringing you into my life. For walking this journey of my life with me, I would never have wished for anyone else. The way you love me, you make me feel loved and taken care of and protected. Thank you for reminding me what butterflies are like. 😋😋 I looooove you sooooo much. Thanks for Coming my G,”

To celebrate the couple, we have compiled photos of the two serving us couple goals.