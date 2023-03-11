Esther Musila: I’m happily married, but men still hit on me on DMs





Musician Esther Musila, 52, and wife to gospel singer Guardian Angel, 34, says her Instagram DM is full of men hitting on her even though they clearly see she is married.

The mother of three, whose love story with her young husband grabbed headlines, with many pointing out their age difference, now finds it funny how many men are camping in her DM.

“I get so many DMs of men hitting on me. Clearly, there are so many people who don’t respect the institution of marriage,” Musila said.

But she says she chooses to answer, ignore or delete and block the senders.

“For me, there is no room to entertain anyone,” she says.

Musila met Guardian Angel through radio personality Maina Kageni who initially brought them together to work on a music project, only for them to end up falling in love.

“She was keen to understand why I struggled to market my music and offered to support me. My wife has been very close to Maina Kageni. She used to tell him that they needed to do something to support my talent,” Guardian Angel said in a past interview.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2021 and eventually tied the knot in a private wedding.

Late last year, Gospel singer Guardian Angel said his music has started making him some ‘serious’ cash since he met his wife.

Musila is a successful career woman who worked as a banker in her earlier years before landing a lucrative job at the United Nations, where she worked for over 18 years as a civil servant.

