Esther Musila opens up on landing accountant job while pregnant





Esther Musila, the wife of renowned gospel singer Guardian Angel, has shared an inspiring story of overcoming obstacles on her path to becoming an accountant at a prominent bank in the country.

During a candid interview with KTN, Musila revealed the challenges she faced when the bank required female applicants to undergo pregnancy tests as part of their employment process.

She explained how she navigated the test when she found herself pregnant with her first child while applying for the job.

Fully aware that her pregnancy might jeopardize her chances, she refused to let it hinder her dreams.

Musila says she submitted her mother’s urine for the pregnancy test, successfully passing the requirement and landing the job.

“You know the banks those days, before they employ you, they tell you to do a pregnancy test. At that point, I was pregnant with my first born.

My mother gave me her urine. I needed to go to the interview, I traveled with my mother’s urine from Nakuru to Nairobi,” Musila said.

In a previous interview, the 51-year-old revealed that she made a significant career decision to take a four-year break from employment for the sake of her young children.

During this time, she devoted herself to raising them and ensuring their well-being.

“Between 1990 and 1996, I worked in the Advances Department at Kenya Commercial Bank. I then took a four-year break from employment to raise my young children,” Musila candidly shared.

As her youngest child reached school-going age in 2001, Esther Musila resumed her professional journey and sought a new opportunity at the United Nations, UN-Habitat.

Initially, she was offered a three-month contract as a maternity replacement.

However, her dedication and commitment soon became evident, leading to a remarkable 20-year journey as an International Civil Servant.

On August 7, 2022, she will mark two decades of service as an Civil Servant.

