Esther Musila’s belated thank you to Maina Kageni for ‘finding’ her a husband





Apart from being a funny man on radio, Classic FM presenter Maina Kageni seems to also play the role of cupid to his friends.

This is after Esther Musila the wife of gospel singer Guardian Angel revealed that he (Maina) played a hand at introducing her to the artiste.

And as Maina celebrates his birthday, Musila has conveyed her belated thank you to the radio presenter for the role he played in her amazing love story.

“Let me tell you Maina. You are sooooooo many things to me, I can’t describe you and finish! You are such a beautiful soul @mainawakageni my friend, my sweetheart, my person. You introduced me to the man I now call my husband, and although this wasn’t our plan when we had that lunch on 13.03.2020,” Musila said.

“I believe God had his own plans, and you are part of our beautiful love story and I will always be indebted to you. You taught me how to enjoy life unapologetically and I believe I am a good student of yours. May God continue to guide and protect you all the days of your life. Your friendship means alot to me and us the Omwaka’s and I Loooooove you biiiig time.❤❤ Enjoy your day and week. Cheers and happy happy happy birthday,” she added.

Musila and Guardian Angel confirmed their relationship in 2021. Regardless of the backlash from Kenyans due to their 20 year age difference, the two stood strong and went ahead to tie the knot in a private wedding early this year.