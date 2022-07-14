Esther Passaris buys mitumba outfit on campaign trail





Esther Passaris has shared photos of herself donning what she says is a mitumba trench coat.

The politician, who is gunning to retain the Nairobi Women Representative seat in the August 2022 polls, shared the pictures after a separate video showing her trying on several trench coats went viral.

She bought the cloth at a Nairobi market when on the campaign trail.

Am I rocking in my mtumba pants or not? pic.twitter.com/Cn2lIW9hmL — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 12, 2022

And for good measure, she ensured the trench coat had the ‘blue’ colours associated with her Azimio political outfit.

“How do I look in my new blue trench coat and how much are you selling them?” she posed to the traders.

“You look excellent, young, and beautiful,” one of the sellers responded.

The politicians then made a tour of the market and mingled with the women and youth.

At one place, she made a stop after being attracted by women who were selling cassavas and elected to buy all the cassavas available for Sh1,200 before distributing them around.

Not done, she bought scarfs and shared them with the woman while urging them to vote for Raila Odinga.

The politician has also organised a free medical camp for the residents.