Eugene Wamalwa warns ‘bully’ Ichungwa ahead of bipartisan talks





Azimio leaders insist they are not interested in government positions.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second phase of the bipartisan talks between select politicians from the government and opposition, former Defence Minister Eugene Wamalwa insisted the issues to be discussed will mainly involve those that affect the ordinary Kenyans.

“We are ready for the talks. Our demands are already well-known. The talks were initiated by President William Ruto and the government should stop disrespecting our leaders. We want to emphasize that we do not seek a mere symbolic gesture like a handshake. Our objective is to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the pressing issues affecting the people of Kenya,” said Mr Wamalwa, who currently is a key member of the Azimio team.

He urged the leaders selected for the talks, including National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa, to create a conducive environment for open and constructive discussions.

“We are fully prepared to discuss and present our demands, with a firm focus on tackling the challenges related to the cost of living, which is our top priority. To make these talks fruitful, we call on Ichungwa and all involved parties to create a conducive environment for open and constructive discussions. Both sides have presented their respective demands, and we are committed to finding common ground for the betterment of the nation,” Said Mr Wamalwa.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi furthered the opposition’s determination in fighting for the welfare of the people.

He clarified that President William Ruto initiated the call for discussions, refuting any misconceptions surrounding their involvement.

“Our mission has always been to fight for the people’s welfare, and we stand united in this cause. We reject any form of reconciliation or handshake. Our focus is on addressing the pressing issues that have plagued our nation,” said Mr Osutsi

The Senator criticized the government amid reports to temporarily shut down sugar companies, claiming it was a move to create an artificial shortage of the commodity amid soaring prices.

“They have threatened to shut down sugar companies, citing a supposed sugarcane shortage, even though sugarcane is abundant, and they are involved in sugar business. They claim credit for providing fertilizer, but it actually comes from Russia. Despite these threats, we stand firm and will not be intimidated by anyone. Our commitment to the people’s rights and well-being remains unwavering,” said Mr Osotsi.

“We stand here as elected representatives with the trust and respect of the people. Our role is to fight for their welfare, and no amount of threats or intimidation will deter us from our mission. It is crucial to understand that threatening us won’t benefit the people in the long run. Our fight is not for personal gain, but for the well-being and prosperity of every citizen,” added Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

President Ruto recently led his allies in a tour of central Kenya, where they vowed their will be no sharing position with government ahead of the planned talks.

The talks were called for a second time – after the first instance proved successful – following talks between President Ruto, former Nigeria president Olesegun Obasanjo, and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The talks between these three Statesmen was called following weeks of anti-government protests called by Mr Odinga, which left scores dead, many others injured and property worth millions of shillings destroyed. The protests, according to Mr Odinga, were aimed at putting pressure on the government to address the high cost of living, among others.

