Evans Kidero eyes political comeback

Evans Kidero cleared to contest for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat. PHOTO: NMG

Evans Kidero has been cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) to vie for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat as an Independent candidate.

With this clearance, the struggle for the county seat now pits Kidero, a former Nairobi governor, and outgoing Women Representative Gladys Wanga, who is gunning under ODM ticket.

Wanga has also been cleared and will be deputized by Oyugi Magwanga.

Mr Kidero has pledged to transform the local economy if elected and also urged the residents to elect him, saying his past work experience would be an asset for the County.

He said he had requisite skills and experience to manage resources and deliver services to residents.

Addressing the residence after being cleared, he said development projects will be implemented in order of priority.

“The skills gained as the first Governor of Nairobi, makes me the undoubted fit candidate,” said Mr Kidero.

Mr Kidero also promised that his government will partner with other stakeholders, to ensure the plight of sugarcane farmers is addressed.

Mr Kidero is also planning to establish a multi-fruit processing project in Ndhiwa, a maize meal factory in Suba, fish cold rooms on Lake Victoria beaches, a dairy project, and a cotton textile centre. He also plans to upgrade the county referral hospital at Sh500 million.