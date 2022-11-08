Evans Kidero urges Raila Odinga to retire from politics

ODM Leader Raila Odinga presents a nomination certificate to Governor Evans Kidero at Bomas of Kenya on April 3, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has asked Raila Odinga not to contest for the presidency in 2027, arguing there are other people who should be offered a chance to lead the country.

Dr Kidero acknowledged the achievements of Mr Odinga during his four-decade stint in active politics.

He however stressed that Mr Odinga, who’s unsuccessfully contested for the presidency on five separate occasions, and finished second to President William Ruto in the August 2022 polls, should not concentrate on other duties assigned to him.

Mr Odinga who currently serves as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure is yet to announce his next political move after losing in the August 2022 polls.

Some of his political allies have encouraged him to vie for the presidency in 2027 while his critics say he should retire from politics.

Mr Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, recently said he is not ready to retire from politics.

Mr Odinga, while opening Kigoto Maize Milling plant in Suba said he will announce his next political move as he told his supporters to get ready for the revelation.

But Dr Kidero said vying for the presidency will not be necessary for the Azimio leader.

“We would not be where we are if it were not for Raila. But he does not need to vie for the presidency,” he said during an interview on K 24 TV on Tuesday morning.

According to Dr Kidero, some of the privileges that Kenyans enjoy today were brought after Mr Odinga fought for them.

He said the ODM leader should not be downplayed but Kenya must move forward after the August 9, 2022 polls.

“Raila has done his bit and he will continue to do his duties. We had the elections which were determined. Kenya must move forward,” the former governor said.

Dr Ruto announced special roles for former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former Head of State is involved in peace missions in Ethiopia.

Dr Kidero told Mr Odinga to also get busy with the duties he was assigned to do.

Mr Odinga is attending the COP 27 climate meeting in Egypt.

When asked about his plans on taking over from Mr Odinga as the Luo kingpin Dr Kidero said his skills and expertise to lead the whole country.

According to him, problems that affect Kenyans are universal and should not be narrowed down to Nyanza.

“I am considering myself a person of knowledge and skills. I can add value nationally because our problems are universal,” he said.

He also hailed the leadership of Dr Ruto saying the president will transform the country.

