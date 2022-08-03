Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Eve Mungai addresses pregnancy reports

By Josephine Njoroge August 3rd, 2022 1 min read

Content creator Mungai Eve has again had to address the growing speculation she is expecting.

In the latest encounter, the popular YouTuber held a question and answer session on her Instagram stories, and the issue of whether a seed has been planted in her featured prominently.

“What can you say about (the) pregnancy rumuors?” a nosy fan posed.

“They (will have to) wait (for) nine months and see whether I will deliver,” she responded.

The inquiries come in the wake of what hawk-eyed fans suggest are changes to the pint-size beauty’s belly.

The YouTuber has on several occasions had to rubbish these reports.

“The rumuors have been there since last year,” she observed in a May 2021 interview.

“I’m also wondering because if it would be a normal pregnancy it would have been out. Getting kids is a blessing and I would be happy If I were pregnant but for now, I am not.”

“Getting pregnant requires financial and psychological preparedness. So I’m not considering getting kids. I still want to concentrate on my career,”

Asked whether her boyfriend who doubles up as her director is okay with the decision, Eve explained she got the advice from him.

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
US Embassy ‘shifts goalposts’ over Kisumu...