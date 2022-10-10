Ex- Bahati lawmaker Kimani Ngunjiri in mourning





Former Bahati lawmaker Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri is in mourning.

The controversial politician on Sunday, October 9, 2022, announced the passing of his mother-in-law whom he described as ‘dearest’.

“It is with deep sadness that my mother-in-law Mrs. Harriet Wanjiru Kinyanjui, wife of the late Rev. Arthur Kinyanjui, former Moderator Baptist Churches of Kenya and Pastor Nakuru Baptist Church has gone to be with the Lord this evening,” he wrote on his socials.

“My dear Mother-in-law, I called you “Maitu”. You were the truest, dearest, mother-in-law I could ever have asked for. I called you a friend, adviser, and also mother. You have stood by me for 45 years and instilled in me virtues that I carry today. You were a precious gift from God, So much beauty, grace, love, and patience you possessed. You touched my heart in so many ways, your strength, smile, and your belief in God, would amaze me.”

“I will forever salute you for your strength and wisdom.”

Mr Ngunjiri and his wife, Ruth Muthoni, are blessed with four children namely Edith Wanjiku Kimani, Paul Ngunjiri, Harriet Wanjiru, and the late Arthur Kinyanjui.

This will be the death of a second close family member following the death of Arthur, 32, due to complications arising from covid-19. In March 2021, the family confirmed that Kinyanjui died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Mombasa.

He battled the infectious disease for three months having been put on life-support since December 2020.

Arthur left behind a wife and two children.

