Ex-Everton star Joseph Yobo grace Uefa Champions League watch party in Kenya

From left- Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, Shehryar Ali Country Manager for East Africa, Mastercard, Nigerian Legend Joseph Yobo and Njeri Meg during the Mastercard UEFA Champions League Viewing Party in Nairobi. Photo/Cecil Odongo

Former Everton Star and Nigerian football legend Joseph Yobo believes Kenyan footballers have talents to compete for top clubs in Africa and Europe.

Yobo was on June 11, 2023, among hundreds of fans who watched the Uefa Champions League final pitting Italian giants Inter Milan and Manchester City at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Mombasa road.

He teamed up with former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and sports Personality Njeri Meg in reviewing the game.

The watch party was attended by enthusiastic Man City and Inter Milan fans courtesy of a sponsorship of MasterCard.

The former Nigerian captain vouched for Kenyan footballers to shine in the continental and European football citing Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana who starred in the finals played out in Istanbul, Turkey.

“I have played against the Kenya national team before and also know local clubs like Gor Mahia who have been participating in Caf competitions.

With hard work, investment into the game and good will, Kenyan players can go places just like Onana showed us today,” said Yobo.

“0nana was like a leader commanding Inter defence and was so unlucky to lose. Players like Onana show there is quality in Africa, there is quality in Kenya and African players can perform in big matches. So we shouldn’t look inferior,” added Yobo, 42. The former Super Eagles defender however said Kenya should do more in terms of nurturing talents so that they make it to the African Cup of Nations.

Yobo played for Everton for eight years making more than 250 appearances before leaving to join Fenerbahce in Turkey in 2012. He had joined the English Premier League side in July 2002 as one of the signings of former Everton Manager David Moyes.

He retired from football after the 2014 World Cup having made more than 100 appearances for Nigeria. Currently he manages his business and dreams of following in the footsteps of Samuel Et’o by contesting for the Nigerian Football Federation Presidency in future.

During the event Master Card County Manager for East Africa Shehryar Ali said the company will continue investing in football as a way of keeping touch with its customers.

“We sponsored two fans for the Uefa finals and they have had a fantastic experience in Turkey. Football is a common unifying passion and by investing in football you bring people together. As you can see today here our fans have had a good experience and we are proud of that,” said Ali.

Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to win this season’s Champions League title.

