EX-Gor Mahia player Wellington Ochieng to auction team bus to recover salary arrears





Kenyan footballer Wellington Ochieng has successfully petitioned the commercial court to auction Gor Mahia’s bus in a bid to recover salary arrears he’s owed by the football club.

The defender successfully sued Gor Mahia at the Milimani Law Courts.

Nairobi News understands his arrears are in excess of Sh1 million.

As per an advert in the media, Charlton Auctineers will conduct the sale. The said vehicle, registration number KBP 040V, will be sold as is where is basis. Interested buyers

Sale is subject to the served price and interested buyers will need to deposit 25% of the asking price to stand a chance of purchasing the vehicle.

The attaching of the bus for auction has reportedly left the Premier League club in financial confusion.

The club’s management has since been forced to source for alternative means to transport its players to and from training and matches.

Gor Mahia is a popular football club in Kenya with a significant support base but has struggled to remain financially afloat with several pending debts owed to players and service providers.

The club is currently serving a ban imposed on it by Fifa for failing to pay its players on time and are not allowed to register new players.

Ochieng, 27, represented Gor Mahia for two years between 2016 and 2018.

He commenced his youth career in Kisumu, appearing in the Kisumu Youth Football Association for Amani FC and Urusi FC.

He then captained Agrochemicals FC in the third tier league before joining Muhoroni Youth before his impressive returns on the pitch attracted the interest of Gor.

The right full back has also represented the Kenya national football team.

Also read: Samia Suluhu: Kenya’s economy is struggling

From meat wrappers to cartels: Kenyan media is every politician’s punching bag